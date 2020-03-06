By ERIC MATARA

There is simmering tension in politically restive Nakuru ahead of a rally slated to take place in the Rift Valley town to whip up the public behind a unity document fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Divisions emerged Thursday as a forum convened by Governor Lee Kinyanjui at the ASK Showground to build consensus among local leaders ahead of the March 21 Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sensitisation rally was boycotted by several leaders from the county.

Ten MPs from the region, alongside Senator Susan Kihika, all allied to Deputy President William Ruto, avoided the forum, signifying serious divisions ahead of the rally, the eighth such event. Governor Kinyanjui, who is the South Rift region BBI coordinator, called for the meeting in a bid to unite the region.

Only MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) attended the forum.

Mr Kinyanjui maintained that the March 21 rally will bring on board all leaders from across the political divide.

“All leaders from Nakuru are invited to attend the rally. We are also preparing a joint county memorandum that will be presented to the BBI team,” he said. He dismissed claims that the leaders had boycotted the meeting, saying the event had been organised for residents to give their views.

Those who attended included Deputy Governor Eric Korir, Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Gachuhie, Industrialisation CAS Lawrence Karanja, Nakuru Speaker Joel Kairu, former Molo MP Njenga Mungai, veteran politician Koigi Wa Wamwere and a host of MCAs.

Governor Kinyanjui said everyone was welcome to the Nakuru rally, but warned DP Ruto’s allies to observe decorum. He warned leaders against ethnic profiling and use of abusive language during the rally.