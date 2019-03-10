The MPs, led by Mr Maina Kamanda (nominated), Mr Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Mr Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), spoke at a church in Nairobi on Sunday where they declared their support to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s anti-graft war.

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

Ten MPs from Jubilee and ODM have warned Deputy President William Ruto against undermining the government in the war against corruption, saying he was free to resign if he felt he was being unfairly targeted.

The MPs, led by Mr Maina Kamanda (nominated), Mr Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Mr Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), spoke at a church in Nairobi on Sunday where they declared their support to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s anti-graft war.

They also cautioned Dr Ruto against attacking ODM leader Raila Odinga. “If they want to leave the government, let them do so quietly. Those who have looted public funds should stop issuing veiled threats that their communities are being targeted!” Mr Kamanda said.

Mr Arati told the DP to stop attacking the President using his close allies. “We cannot accept this country to slide back to where it was,” Mr Arati said.

MPs present were Ms Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Mr Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Mr Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Mr Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Kiambu woman rep Gathoni Wamuchomba and Mr Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town).