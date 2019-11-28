MPs want BBI experts committee

By DAVID MWERE

About 30 MPs now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to establish a team of experts to oversee the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, a day after it was launched.

The MPs, largely drawn from the president’s Jubilee Party and Mr Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM, also opposed suggestions by MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto that the report be brought to Parliament for consideration.

“The push to have the report come to parliament is diversionary. We do not want some people to start manipulating the process even before it starts for the sole purpose of promoting their individual interests,” nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said.

The legislators spoke after holding a meeting within Parliament to take a common position on the way forward regarding the report.

If the president establishes the implementation committee as suggested by the legislators, it will be required to fine-tune the proposals into a legal document even as it welcomes public views on areas to be changed. Part of its mandate will include going across the country collecting signatures to support it.

It will then send the draft bill to the 47 county assemblies for consideration.