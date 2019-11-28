alexa MPs want BBI experts committee - Daily Nation
MPs want BBI experts committee

Thursday November 28 2019

Ruto, Uhuru and Raila at BBI launch

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) in a show of unity with Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga, during the launch of the BBI report at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on November 27, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU 

DAVID MWERE
By DAVID MWERE
About 30 MPs now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to establish a team of experts to oversee the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, a day after it was launched.

The MPs, largely drawn from the president’s Jubilee Party and Mr Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM, also opposed suggestions by MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto that the report be brought to Parliament for consideration.

“The push to have the report come to parliament is diversionary. We do not want some people to start manipulating the process even before it starts for the sole purpose of promoting their individual interests,” nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said.

The legislators spoke after holding a meeting within Parliament to take a common position on the way forward regarding the report.

If the president establishes the implementation committee as suggested by the legislators, it will be required to fine-tune the proposals into a legal document even as it welcomes public views on areas to be changed. Part of its mandate will include going across the country collecting signatures to support it.

It will then send the draft bill to the 47 county assemblies for consideration.

