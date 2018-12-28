Mr Kamanda told the Nation that Mr Murathe has spoken for the silent majority in the party and should not be condemned for stating the truth.

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has boldly come out to defend the remarks made by Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Mr Kamanda told the Nation that Mr Murathe has spoken for the silent majority in the party and should not be condemned for stating the truth.

“When the right time comes, we will say the same things Mr Murathe has said but for now let us just focus on the unity of the country,” Mr Kamanda said, adding "let those condemning Mr Murathe stop because what he said is what majority of Jubilee Party members are saying silently when you speak to them.

The former Starehe MP has become the first leader to publicly come out and defend Mr Murathe over remarks he made on Wednesday during the 39th annual Maragoli celebrations.

'UHURUTO DEAL'

During the event, Mr Murathe said that Mount Kenya region had not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with anybody regarding the presidential elections.

"If he [Deputy President William Ruto] has an MoU with Uhuru Kenyatta then that was an agreement between two individuals," said Mr Murathe in Vihiga.

Mr Murathe’s remarks has been condemned by allies of Deputy President William Ruto who have accused him of making “reckless statements despite being a party official.”

However, Mr Kamanda said that trying to silence Murathe is like a person trying to hide a wound.

“If you try to hide a wound, one day it will be seen and might not be treatable at that particular point,” Mr Kamanda said.

The nominated MP criticised leaders who have put a lot of focus on the 2022 race instead of supporting the handshake between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

“What will it benefit a person even if he becomes the president in 2022 and the country is not united? asked Mr Kamanda.