Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has dared Amani National Congress Party to expel him.

At a press conference in Kakamega town on Saturday, the senator said that he was not apologetic for campaigning for ODM candidate Bernard Imran Okoth in the November 7 Kibra by-election.

Mr Malala said he would rather face a by-election than apologise to party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

During ODM's campaigns for Kibra candidate Imran Okoth, Mr Malala said he attended a rally on November 27 as ANC's "highest-placed leader".

He claimed that ANC candidate Eliud Owalo was Deputy President William Ruto's 'project'.

