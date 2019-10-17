By BRIAN OCHARO

More by this Author

A Mombasa court has Thursday freed Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa on a Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh1 million bond.

Ms Jumwa, who was arrested alongside four others in the wee hours of Wednesday, spent the night in detention over Ganda Ward by-election chaos that left one person dead.

Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Okello dismissed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP’s) request to detain the MP and her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto for 21 days.

The magistrate said police should only arrest suspects after obtaining sufficient evidence to press charges, and not apprehend them then ask for more time to continue holding the accused persons.

FATAL SHOOTING

Detectives are investigating the MP and her bodyguard over the fatal shooting of Ngumbao Jola, an uncle to the ODM candidate in the Ganda Ward poll, Mr Reuben Mwambize Katana.

Advertisement

The by-election is underway Thursday.

Jola was shot dead in Mshongaleni Pendukiani, Malindi in Kilifi County when chaos erupted after the lawmaker and her aides stormed his nephew's home on Tuesday where Mr Katana was holding a meeting with his supporters.

Several others were injured include police officers.

Also present during the melee was Malindi Sub-County Deputy Commander Solomon Kosgey.

SECURITY

While seeking orders to detain the two accused for three weeks, Senior Assistant DPP Alloys Kemo expressed fears that the suspects' lives could be in danger as locals were angry following the death of Jola.

“Detectives have gathered credible intelligence reports that the ground within Malindi Constituency is tense and volatile as part of the population would wish to avenge the death of Ngumbao,” he told the court.