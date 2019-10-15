By CHARLES LWANGA

A man was shot dead on Tuesday in chaos involving Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Orange Democratic Movement supporters in Ganda, Malindi County.

The incident occured at the Penduliani home of ODM candidate in the Ganda Ward by-election Ruben Katana. Mr Katana and other leaders were allegedly meeting agents to prepare for the Thursday mini-poll. The person who was shot dead is an uncle to Mr Katana.

CAMPAIGNS

Ms Jumwa and her team are reported to have forced themselves into the home following reports that a team of ODM leaders were meeting youths.

Earlier, armed police officers had visited the home. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Monday as the final day for campaigns.

However, the police later provided security after being informed that the meeting had nothing to do with campaigns.

One hour later, Ms Jumwa and her team allegedly forced themselves into the home, prompting the police to use teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy youths.

CHAOS

Mr Hamisi Omar, a witness told journalists that chaos erupted when Ms Jumwa and her bodyguards arrived at the home.

"Ms Jumwa who looked angry forced herself to the home despite police blocking her from the private meeting," he said.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Sunday joined the Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi and his Kilifi Counterpart Gideon Saburi to campaign for the ODM candidate.

Ms Jumwa, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, threw her weight behind Mr Abdul Omar, an independent candidate in the mini-poll.