By GEORGE MUNENE

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has declared that her quest to become the next Kirinyaga governor is unstoppable.

Speaking at Kang'aru Primary School in Mwea Constituency during the funeral service for Ms Tabitha Wakagio, mother of the local Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara, Ms Karua claimed she was rigged out in 2017 elections.

She challenged Governor Anne Waiguru and those eyeing the seat to brace themselves for a tough political duel.

“I had won the seat (in 2017 polls) but everyone in the region knows what transpired. I'm still determined to capture the seat come next elections,” she said.

Kirinyaga Senator, Charles Kibiru said President Uhuru Kenyatta has an uphill task of uniting Kenyans and fighting corruption. He urged spiritual leaders to pray for the President. He underscored the need for local leaders to work together for the sake of development.

The ceremony was also attended by Jubilee Members of Parliament, Kabinga Wathayu (Mwea) and Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu).