By RUTH MBULA

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has once again defended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, describing him as a competent man being targeted by selfish critics.

Citing the fake gold scam, Mr Odinga said on Friday that Dr Matiang'i's detractors were out to "smear his name with dirt for their own selfish gain".

He told them off, noting further that he had known the minister for long and that his track record speaks for itself.

'CHAINS'

Mr Odinga said those against the CS are fighting him simply because he has been doing his job correctly "as the man in charge of the country’s security".

“They are now tying him with chains to slow him down. We know them ... they will not succeed,” he said.

Mr Odinga, the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, said, “Huyu ni kijana ambaye anajua kufanya kazi (This is a man who knows how to work).... This is a man who understands his job."

He added, “Wengine walitaka kuchafua jina lake (some wanted to tarnish his name.”

'WORK OF CONS'

Mr Odinga further said the audio that was leaked online was not of a conversation involving the CS and that it was "purely the work of cons".

The ODM leader earlier revealed that he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and met its ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, over the scam.

Mr Odinga said the Arabs were conned and that their meeting made it clear they were dealing with fraudsters.

The scandal has sucked in the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the CS, but Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji defended them, noting the need to prove any allegations against tem.

It is alleged that the recording also features Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula speaking to an Arab about a gold consignment.

The senator, leader of Ford Kenya party, dismissed the scandal as a non-issue amid investigations ordered by DPP Haji. Police termed him a person of interest.

DETRACTORS

The ODM boss spoke at Manga Isecha in Kitutu Chache North, Kisii County, during the burial of Samson Maina, who was the brother of Geoffrey Asanyo, prominent Nakuru businessman and Kisii's former chair of Kanu party.

Mr Odinga toured the same area in May, breaking his silence on the gold scam and saying Dr Matiang'i was innocent.

During that visit, Mr Odinga said Dr Matiang’i should be just be left alone and those responsible for the scam held accountable as they are known.

“I told the Arabs that the voice they heard on phone was not that of the minister ... that I know Matiang’i's voice and the callers were simply using it to advance their agenda,” he said.

“Matiang’i is as clean as a whistle in this fake gold saga. Leave him alone.”

He had attended the burial of Dr David Gilbert Ombati, who was Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s personal doctor and the first one in Gusii land.

SPECULATION

Mr Odinga's defence of the minister has resulted in speculation about a new-found partnership given that they did not see eye to eye during and after the 2017 general election.

At the time, the politician accused Dr Matiang’i of high-handedness in handling protesting supporters of the National Super Alliance.

A number of Kenyans were killed and dozens injured in chaos that rocked parts of the country, opposition strongholds in particular.

Some of Mr Odinga's supporters say his new relationship with Dr Matiang'i is a major fruit of his March 9, 2018 handshake with President Kenyatta.

The CS, chairman of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, has been meeting Nyanza leaders for talks on the region's development.

This week, four cabinet secretaries met a delegation of Nyanza leaders to discuss fast-tracking key projects there.

Dr Matiang'i chaired the meeting that CSs George Magoha (Education), Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) attended alongside about 10 members of Parliament from the area.

RESIGNATION CALL

Politicians including Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa have demanded Dr Matiang'i's resignation, saying he should come clean on the matter.

Ms Jumwa said, “How can you use General Service Unit to safeguard the homes of those involved in the criminal activity?”