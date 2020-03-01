By NDUNGU GACHANE

The 2022 succession game plan took centre stage in Murang’a after leaders urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to go for the top post.

Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe and Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka hailed Dr Matiang’i for his “exemplary performance” in the security docket and urged him to consider going for the presidency after Mr Uhuru Kenyatta’s term ends.

The leaders were speaking at Gakoigo Stadium on Friday during the home-coming ceremony of National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commissioner Wambui Nyutu. They said Dr Matiang’i’s exemplary work made him well-placed for the top seat.

Mr Onyonka called on unity ahead of the 2022 presidential race, adding that Dr Matiang’i had “proved to be a capable and competent leader and has been trusted by the President”.

Dr Matiang’i, Mr Murathe said, was the best placed person to succeed the President since he has remained steadfast in supporting him and ensuring that the government’s projects are done in accordance with set guidelines.

“This country needs a leader like Dr Matiang’i, he is honest and has no integrity issues.”

“I wish to reiterate what I have been saying, our President will not hand over power to a thief, let’s continue supporting Dr Matiang’i to streamline this country for the good of Kenyans,” Mr Murathe said.

Equity Bank founder Peter Munga said Dr Matiang’i had fit in the shoes of the late John Michuki and has restored law and order.

“He has earned respect in President Kenyatta’s administration and needs to be accorded support from all Kenyans,” Mr Munga said.

However, Dr Matiang’i said he was busy implementing President Kenyatta’s agenda and directives, urging the political class to allow him discharge his duties.

“I urge leaders to allow us discharge the duties assigned by the President, we are committed in ensuring that the Jubilee government implements and fulfils the promises it made to the electorates,” he said.