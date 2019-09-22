Dr Matiang’i told Mr Cheruiyot to stop lying to Kenyans for political mileage.

The Kericho senator alleged that politicians from Homa Bay County had planned to impeach the CS.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Sunday clashed with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot at a funeral in Nyamira County over ouster claims.

Senator Cheruiyot claimed that six months ago, the CS secretly met Deputy President William Ruto when he faced an impeachment motion.

While addressing the mourners at Kerumbe farm in Borabu constituency, Nyamira County Mr Cheruiyot claimed that he met Dr Matiang’i t the DPs office as he sought his support to stop an alleged impeachment.

“I have never been in that (DP’s) office, neither have I met him, let us stop lying in church. The lies people spread in public forums must stop,” said Dr Matiang'i.

“The DP then asked me what was going on and I later called all Jubilee lawmakers and that was the end of the planned impeachment,” claimed the Mr Cheruiyot.

The two were among dozens of leaders Gusii who attended the burial of the late Stephen Mogeni, a local tycoon who had invested immensely in the tea sector.

DP’s allies have been claiming that since Dr Matiang’i was elevated to spearhead government projects, the CS has been working to stop Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and his Kisii counterpart Prof Sam Ongeri told the CS to clarify the claims by their Kericho counterpart.

They said it was important to clarify whether the CS met Dr Ruto.