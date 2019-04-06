By LUCY MKANYIKA

The government remains committed to the construction of 57 mega dams across the country, Deputy President William Ruto said on Saturday, noting they are in the Jubilee Party manifesto.

The DP said the projects should not be politicised as they will boost food security and allow residents access to clean water for domestic use.

“I assure you that the government will ensure they are implemented because they will transform the lives of Kenyans through irrigation of farms," he said.

The DP spoke amid investigations into the payment of sh21 billion to an Italian firm for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

He addressed mourners in Taveta during the burial of Mzee Barnaba Mizighi, father of Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika.

CORRUPTION

Dr Ruto urged leaders to set aside their political differences and work together to improve the lives of Kenyans.

He said those politicising the war on corruption should give agencies time to investigate cases and present evidence in court without political interference.

“Corrupt people will be dealt with by lawyers, the courts and other relevant bodies,” he said.

POLITICKING

The DP told off his critics saying they should help improve lives by implementing projects across the country instead of spreading propaganda and false accusations.

“Leader have been tasked by residents with actively delivering development. We should stop unnecessary politicking and do what we are expected to do,” he said.

Dr Ruto said the government will soon implement the proposed Mzima II water project that is aimed at ending perennial water shortages in Taita Taveta County.

He assured residents that the project will benefit the county first before the water is supplied to other Coast residents.

EDUCATION

The DP also said the government will continue improving education standards in the country.

He warned school principals against schemes to charge parents fictitious school fees yet the government has catered for tuition, books and infrastructure.

“If a pupil has not paid lunch fees he can be denied the food but he should be allowed to go to class because the tuition has been catered for by the government,” he said.

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban said Mr Ruto’s critics will not succeed as he will take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“Mr Ruto has stood with the church and because of that God will reward him,” she said.