Prof George Magoha (Education), Mr Joe Mucheru (ICT), Mr Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Mr Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) said their support for Dr Matiangi is solid.

Four ministers and politicians from Nyanza Friday said they would fully support Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in his endeavours.

The CS was in Kisii and Nyamira counties where he launched a several projects before presiding over a fundraiser at Riokindo Boys High School in Bomachoge Borabu constituency.

TEAM LEADER

During the Riokindo school function, members of the Abagusii Council of Elders prayed for him.

The elders likened the minister to the biblical David and asked him to keep fighting for the welfare of Kenyans.

Though Dr Matiang’i has not declared his intentions for any political seat, calls for him to contest the presidency are growing.

Just last week, the elders held a press conference in Kisii town and said the minister is the region’s main pointman in political and socio-economic matters.

The dozens of politicians at the function said Dr Matiang’i is fit to be Kenya’s fifth president.

The ministers said there is no division in the Cabinet “as is being reported by the enemies of development”.

Mr Tobiko said there is only one appointing authority in the country.

“Our loyalty and faith is fully with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” the Environment CS said, adding that all ministers have confidence in his leadership.

He said his colleagues attended the function “in solidarity with our team leader”.

“As Cabinet secretaries, we are paid by the amount of work we do, not how much we talk,” Mr Tobiko said.

POLITICAL SEAT

His sentiments were echoed by Prof Magoha, Mr Mucheru and Mr Wamalwa.

Mr Mucheru said Dr Matiang’i is supported by many Kenyans because of his good job.

“Dr Matiang’i is our prefect in Cabinet and if he says we come, we have no objection,” Mr Mucheru said.

Mr Wamalwa urged the region to stand with Dr Matiang’i.

“The Head of State appointed the Interior CS to lead us because he has faith in him. Do not give Dr Matiang’i to enemies,” Mr Wamalwa said.

He added that a star has been seen in Dr Matiang’i “but not everybody is happy”.

“His shining star can be seen in the whole country,” the Devolution CS said.

In January, President Kenyatta mandated the Interior CS to coordinate government projects.

ODM chairman John Mbadi, party elections director Junet Mohamed, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Suba North Millie MP Odhiambo also said they are behind the minister.