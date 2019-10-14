By ERIC MATARA

Former President Daniel Arap Moi was on Sunday evening taken The Nairobi Hospital for what family sources and aides said is a routine medical check-up.

Mr Moi’s Press Secretary Lee Njiru told the Nation that the former head of State was taken to the hospital for a check-up accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein.

“Yes l can confirm that Mzee Moi visited The Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up. It is prudent for any human being to undergo regular medical check-ups, so there is nothing to worry about,” stated Mr Njiru.

NO DETAILS

But Mr Njiru did not give details on the nature of the check-ups the former president underwent at the hospital.

This comes days after the former president last week marked Moi Day quietly at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County in the company of family and friends.

Moi Day, which had been celebrated since 1988, was struck out of the public holidays list in 2010 after Kenya promulgated the new Constitution.

However, the High Court in a ruling issued in November 2017 by Justice George Odunga reinstated the holiday.

It is not the first time that Mzee Moi, 95, is being taken to hospital.

ROUTINE CHECKS

In December last year, the former head of State was admitted to The Nairobi Hospital in what Dr Silverstein said was a routine medical examinations for a few nights.

He was discharged from the facility days later after his medical gave him a clean bill of health following the check-ups.

The former president turned 95 on September 2, and his birthday was celebrated at a private function at his Kabarak home.

On March 11, 2018, the former president left the country for Israel for a medical check-up.

Mr Moi had been booked at the hospital for the check-up on his knee which was said to have been giving him discomfort.

LIMURU ACCIDENT

The problem with his knee began on July 30, 2006 after he was involved in an accident in Limuru.

Mr Moi was then travelling to Kabarak from Machakos where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.

On January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Mzee Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002, has not been in active in politics in the recent past but has been in the limelight due to the delegations he has been receiving at his Kabarak home.

Among those who have visited him in Kabarak home include ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua and Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli among others.

2022 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The visits have sparked debate about the 2022 presidential race.

A key figure in these visits is Mzee Moi’s son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who ushers in visitors.

The senator has expressed interest in the presidency come 2022.

In May 2018, Deputy President William Ruto visited the former president Kabarak but failed to meet him.

Some politicians accused the Baringo Senator of frustrating Mr Ruto’s efforts to meet the former president.