When Francis Kuria Kimani, then 28 years old, contested the Molo parliamentary seat in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket, his critics wrote him off as a non-starter and a political greenhorn.

However, Mr Kuria, popularly known as KK by his constituents, proved them wrong. He won the hearts of thousands of voters, who overwhelmingly voted him into office, kicking out the incumbent Jacob Macharia. He floored at least four other candidates to win the seat.

The youthful MP was the darling of his constituents. To them, his entry was the dawn of hope and a luminous future. But, it seems there are many sides to Kuria.

DRUNK

An incident in which the first-time MP arrived at a public meeting meant to discuss increased sale and consumption of illicit brews in Elburgon in his constituency on Thursday has left many shocked and in disbelief.

Is the MP already drunk with power?

Is the MP slowly being ushered into the arena of controversial MPs in Kenya?

Well, these are some of the questions lingering in the minds of his constituents.

“The incident shocked us because we cannot imagine our MP, to whom we look up for help in dealing with illicit brews, is himself a drunkard. We are wondering if this is the same Kuria Kimani we woke up at 4am to vote in as MP. He has changed so fast,” said Mr John Nderitu, a resident.

Another resident, Naomi Wangui, termed the incident a shame.

SHAME

“The MP has brought us shame. Although we love him, his actions today were shocking and have left us in disbelief,” said Ms Wangui.

When in his Molo Constituency, Kimani is an easygoing man who effortlessly interacts with his elders and peers.

And in Parliament, he is equally vocal. A recent survey ranked him among the top 10 vocal youthful parliamentarians.

But it seems beneath the veneer of a vocal and easygoing man is another Kimani, who is not shy to court controversy.

Is he taking after his ‘father’ who is never shy of controversy?

Interestingly, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, who is known for numerous controversies, has in the past publicly declared Mr Kimani his biological son.

For instance, in a recent function in Molo town, attended by Deputy President William Ruto, the elderly Kimani publicly boasted of being the only MP serving with his son in the same Parliament.

“I am privileged to serve with my son in the same Parliament. It is rare and a blessing,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

STAGGERING

The younger Kimani also readily accepted, stating that his mother once told him about the issue and that he was proud to have Mr Ngunjiri as his father.

In the Thursday incident, the first-term MP arrived at a meeting called to discuss the increased sale and consumption of illicit brews in Elburgon while drunk and staggering.

The public meeting (baraza) that was to be chaired by Molo Deputy County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, ended in disarray as angry residents threatened to beat the MP for belittling them.

Shock and disbelief engulfed the gathering as the youthful MP, arrived in a drunken stupor, in the company of his aides and tens of his supporters.

Philanthropist

According to residents present at the meeting, their fears that their MP was drunk were confirmed when upon being welcomed to the podium he started staggering.

“We were shocked to learn that our MP was totally drunk and out of his senses, his speech was slurred and incoherent as he sought to address the crowd,” said a resident John Kariuki.

The police and his security detail whisked Mr Kuria away as a section of angry residents threated to beat him up.

POLITICAL OPPONENTS

However, in a telephone conversation with the Sunday Nation, the MP denied that he was drunk, saying the narrative was being advanced by his political opponents, keen to soil his name.

“I admit, l usually drink but honestly, l could not be drunk on Thursday evening. That is a lie advanced by my competitors. I am a father and a respected leader. l cannot do that,” said Mr Kuria.

The lawmaker, a Kenyatta University alumnus, holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree and a master’s degree in business management from Strathmore University.

He once served as the finance manager for Africa at Maryknoll & Brothers, a church-based NGO and secretary to the board of the Catholic Church’s Waumini Savings and Credit Cooperative Society.