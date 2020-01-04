By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Leaders from Murang’a County have continued to hit out at Kandara MP Alice Wahome over her remarks critical of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murang’a Deputy Governor Maina Kamau, a host of MCAs and former legislators from the county on Saturday called on Jubilee Party to discipline the MP over the remarks made this week.

The leaders have also accused the MP of failing to utilise the Constituency Development Fund to serve her constituents and asked that forensic audit of development projects in Kandara be conducted.

Mr Kamau claimed the MP’s position is not shared by Kandara residents and have instead thanked the President for “the various development projects that have been initiated in Murang’a and the country at large.”

“She can’t purport to criticise the President over development. We have seen projects worth billions of shillings in Kandara which has been initiated by the Jubilee government under the patronage of President Kenyatta. The MP must apologise to the President while the Jubilee party organs must crack the whip,” the Deputy Governor told the journalists at the Golden Palm Hotel Kenol town.

Mr Kamau listed development projects in Muranga County, including the construction of sewerage systems in all the five towns in the county that will cost Sh1 billion, Mundika Mirichu irrigation project and other water projects going on, and accused the MP of propagating lies with the intention of making the President look bad in the eyes of the electorate.

“It’s unfortunate for the MP to lie to Kenyans that the President is a threat to Kenyan economy and to democracy while after expressing herself she was never arrested and interrogated. The Jubilee government has truly transformed lives through various projects in the country,” the he said.

Former Maragua MP Elias Mbau said it was unfortunate that leaders who have hanging on President Kenyatta’s coattails to get elective positions are the ones badmouthing him.

County Assembly Forum chairman Charles Ng’ang’a also accused Ms Wahome of directing the blame on economic slowdown on the President and failing to acknowledge that it is the collective responsibility of every leader.