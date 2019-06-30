By WANDERI KAMAU

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the Cabinet. Mr Kuria described the division in the Cabinet as ‘untenable.’

Speaking during an interview at a local TV station on Sunday night, Mr Kuria said the alleged plot to murder the Deputy President William Ruto could not enable the President to effectively run a unified government.

Four Cabinet Secretaries including Peter Munya (Industrialisation), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure), have been accused of plotting to assassinate DP Ruto.

“It will be almost impossible for the President to implement government programmes while his Cabinet is divided,” said Mr Kuria.

The legislator said the suspicion and tension among Cabinet secretaries is unhealthy for the country.

“The Cabinet is the national face of Kenya. How will the President conduct Cabinet meetings amid divisions? The only permanent panacea is to disband the Cabinet,” he added.

The four CSs have defended themselves against the allegations, insisting that their meetings at a city hotel were meant to discuss development in the Mt Kenya region. On Friday, Mr Mucheru termed the DP’s claims as a political war against development.

Mr Kuria also termed the Saturday incident at Nyeri, where Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri was heckled by a section of residents in Riamukurwe location while launching a water project as a clear manifestation of the level of tension in the Cabinet.