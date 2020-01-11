Moses Kuria released from cell after arrest over woman's assault
Saturday January 11 2020
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been released on a police bond of Sh20,000 following his arrest on Friday on an assault claim.
A woman named Joyce Wanja made the claim and said she wants help from Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.
Mr Kuria was on Saturday released from Kilimani Police Station and ordered to appear in court at 8am on Monday.
More follows