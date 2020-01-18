By NATION TEAM

The second Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) national sensitisation rally has kicked off at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula making a surprise appearance.

The duo entered the stadium at 12:30pm shortly after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga arrived. Mr Odinga was accompanied by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and host Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

PARALLEL RALLY

The two had earlier been expected to attend a parallel rally in Mumias which was organised by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Also in attendance are Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu.

Governors James Ongwae (Kisii), Nyagarama (Nyamira), Cornell Rasanga (Siaya), Peter Anyang'nyong'o (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Okoth Obado (Migori), Dr Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) are also present.

Senators including James Orengo (Siaya), Amos Wako (Busia), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), and George Khaniri (Vihiga) are attending the rally that has attracted at least 15 governors and their deputies, 140 MPs, 27 senators.

STADIUM FULL

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been actively involved in organisation of the meeting.

Also in attendance is the council of elders- Western region whose membership drawn from Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia led by former MP Musikari Kombo.

Crowds started thronging the stadium as early as 7am. By 10am, the stadium was already full.

Senator Malala said BBI was important for Western Kenya because the region must be in government in 2022.

“For us to be in government, we have to make the right political steps and the right step is championing for BBI," said Senator Malala.

“We said we have one meeting today and you can all witness it," he said, referring to Mudavadi and Wetangula's appearance.

In Mumias, leaders who had planned to hold a parallel meeting at Nabongo Grounds and their supporters kept off the venue and convened a press conference at Harambee Market, about 13 kilometres from the venue of their intended meeting.

POSTPONED MEETING

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa said they had only postponed their meeting to next weekend.

"After they finish their BBI meeting, we will bring ours next weekend," Mr Echesa said at Harambee Market.

A contingent of police officers arrived at the market forcing the leaders to hurriedly leave.

MPs Justus Murunga, John Waluke, Dan Wanyama, Didmus Barasa and Mr Echesa protested that President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded dairy, tea and coffee farmers billions of shillings but neglected sugarcane farmers in his recent meetings at Sagana and Mombasa State lodges.