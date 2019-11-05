Mudavadi mocks Raila’s new allies

By OUMA WANZALA

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi on Monday took a swipe at ODM leader Raila Odinga for abandoning leaders who stood by him in the past.

Mr Mudavadi laughed off Mr Odinga’s new allies, saying the governors now supporting him are only out to seek protection due to corruption cases.

While campaigning for Mr Eliud Owalo in Kibra, he also dismissed a pledge by Deputy President William Ruto that the Jubilee government will address the high cost of living.

The ANC leader said most of the governors working with Mr Odinga are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Thus, he said that they hope Mr Odinga will “slow down the investigations”. Mr Mudavadi said there is no difference between ODM and Jubilee, adding that both parties have failed the nation.

On Sunday, Mr Ruto rooted for Mr McDonald Mariga while Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), campaigned for Bernard Okoth of ODM.

Mr Mudavadi castigated his rivals for forcing Kibra residents to elect leaders who have no vision, saying it was time for the locals to wake up and take charge of their destiny.

“In Parliament, ODM Minority Leader John Mbadi is now more pro-government and even competing with Majority Leader Aden Duale to articulate government policies,” said Mr Mudavadi.

He added that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetangula and Mr Odinga had a vision for Kenya under Nasa, but it was crushed by selfish interests of ODM.

He urged governors to serve Kenyans well and keep off politics.

“Mr Ruto seems to be making fun of the Luhya community. There is a time he took a boxer and made him a CS. Now he wants a footballer to be an MP; next he will be after a netballer,” he said.