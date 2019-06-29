By GEORGE MUNENE

Politician Musalia Mudavadi has accused Deputy President William Ruto of "peddling reckless allegations" of an assassination, that he warned could plunge the country into bloody chaos.

A mystery letter accused several government officials of plotting to assassinate the Deputy President during a series of meetings held at Hotel La Mada.

The DP, however, is yet to file a formal complaint against central Kenya Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and parastatal heads adversely mentioned in the claimed scheme.

On Wednesday, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti denied claims that he had approached Dr Ruto to record a statement and said he had not yet spoken to him.

Mr Mudavadi, leader of Amani National Congress (ANC), on Saturday asked the DCI to thoroughly probe the claim and punish the DP should it be false.

"Such allegations are very dangerous and could divide Kenyans and lead to violence. The government should not take the matter lightly," he told worshipers at St Thomas Anglican Cathedral in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, during the Kenya Anglican Men's Association enrollment service.

PEACE

The ANC boss reminded Dr Ruto that Kenyans want peace more than anything else.

Nobody, regardless of his status, who is out to cause violence should be spared, he said, without mentioning anyone.

But he emphasised, "The Deputy President should be probed and if it is ascertained that what he has alleged is not true, he should be forced to face the law.

"Reckless outbursts which can bring violence in our country should be avoided."

CORRUPTION

On the war on corruption, Mr Mudavadi told President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent as the vice has slowed economic growth.

"Those looting taxpayers' money should be arrested and prosecuted," he said, adding it should be fought at whichever cost.

Mr Mudavadi further criticised Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga for asking Parliament to come up with laws to end the Kenya Tea Development Agency's monopoly.

He said Mr Odinga should keep off as the KTDA properly serves at least 600,000 farmers.

"The former Prime Minister should stop meddling in the affairs of the agency which has ensured the tea sector is stable," he said, noting the coffee and sugar sectors were "doing very badly".

"Mr Odinga wants to mess up the tea sector, the only one currently doing well. Farmers should stand with the KTDA and protect it," he added.

The ODM leader said the organisation has failed farmers and asked for an audit to root out corruption and ensure transparency.

TRIBAL CLASHES

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, who also attended the service, said Kenyans do not want tribal clashes so those issuing inflammatory statements should be rejected as they do not serve the people's interests.

"Irresponsible statements issued by leaders could divide the nation," she warned.

"Kenyans are facing many problems and want to live in peace. Unfortunately, some leaders think only about themselves. That is why they are issuing inciting statements ... they do not care about our people."

Ms Karua also spoke about Kirinyaga's health sector, which she described as being in a pathetic stat.

She accused Governor Anne Waiguru's administration of inefficiency, saying, "Patients are suffering because the sector is in a mess. All hospitals are not [fully] operational so the situation is serious."

In May, Ms Waiguru blamed senior medical officials for the crisis and warned that they would face disciplinary action.