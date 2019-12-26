He noted that some locals were demanding that he should be seen in each place of western region regularly and wondered when he could reach other Kenyans should he agree to their demands.

By DERRICK LUVEGA

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged his perceived support base of western Kenya to release him to seek political friendships by campaigning outside the region.

He said this would be important instead of people demanding that he should make frequent visits within the Luhya region.

Mr Mudavadi's plea came as leaders from the region led by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa asked locals to allow the ANC leader to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 polls.

Mr Mudavadi, who was speaking at Municipal Grounds in Mbale, Vihiga County, during the well-attended 40th annual Maragoli cultural festival complained that his supporters in western were clinging on him.

He noted that some locals were demanding that he should be seen in each place of western region regularly and wondered when he could reach other Kenyans should he agree to their demands.

His remarks came as Mr Wamalwa urged him to work with President Kenyatta.

“I am in the race in 2022. I will fight and we must extend the hand of friendship beyond the borders of western,” said Mr Mudavadi.

While urging his followers not to tie him to areas in Vihiga and Western, he added: “I need to tour outside of Vihiga for me to get support for the presidency. I have to tour the Coast, Rift Valley, Eastern and other areas.”

Mr Wamalwa, MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) and Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) asked Mr Mudavadi's supporters to allow him to work with the President.

A section of leaders have been cautioning Mr Mudavadi against working with the Jubilee government saying this would dent his political image. There have been speculation that President Kenyatta wants Mr Mudavadi to be the Treasury Cabinet Secretary to help in restoring the economy.

On Wednesday, Mr Wamalwa revisited the March 9 handshake saying ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka were working with President.

He told Mr Mudavadi's supporters that Mr Odinga and Mr Kalonzo are clever as they know where to place their bet.

Mr Wamalwa said: “I agree that Mr Mudavadi can be President. This can be possible if we bring together our numbers to up our premium.”