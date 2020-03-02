By NDUNG’U GACHANE

Controversial Jubilee politician David Murathe has now claimed he is still the bona fide vice-chairman of the party, nine months after he announced his resignation.

Mr Murathe then said he quit his party position due to conflict of interest as he sought to block Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

But in a new twist, Mr Murathe says that he sent the resignation letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader, but has never received an acknowledgement.

He says this then is the basis for him to continue serving in the position.

JUBILEE STABLE

He said Jubilee is stable and its day to day activities are going on uninterrupted despite the absence of its secretary-general Raphael Tuju who is currently hospitalised abroad following a car accident that left him injured.

“I wrote a resignation letter to the President who is the Jubilee Party leader and the appointing authority but I have not received a response from the President indicating whether my intention was accepted or declined. This means that I’m still the party’s vice-chairperson and I will continue discharging my duties and responsibilities in the ruling party. I wish to assure Kenyans that despite Mr Tuju’s hospitalisation, the party is stable and its affairs are running well,” Mr Murathe said.

He added that anyone having doubts on whether he is still the party’s vice-chairman should confirm with the Registrar of Political Parties. He insisted that the Jubilee Party did not communicate his resignation to the registrar.

STILL IN CHARGE

“Anyone doubting whether I’m still the party’s vice-chairman should confirm with the Registrar of Political Parties and will know that I’m still in charge. As at now, the party is intact but in the near future we shall have a new political formation which will actualise the desire of the President to leave behind a united country where no community will not feel left out and where there will be no post-election violence in the future,” he told the Nation by phone.

He further warned some leaders whom he accused of plotting to hold the party hostage following the Mr Tuju’s hospitalisation saying that no unwanted guests will be allowed to interfere with the secretariat.

“We know there are some leaders who want to take advantage of the hospitalisation of Mr Tuju but let them know that we are ably in touch with the party and its affairs,” he said.

PARTY ELECTIONS

Mr Murathe’s U-turn comes at a time when the ruling party is gearing for its elections which are expected to be conducted this month.

But the Kieleweke wing of Jubilee has been pushing President Kenyatta to hand-pick new officials in an apparent attempt to nip in the bud the push by DP Ruto to take control of the party.

This is seen as a mark of the beginning of a possible bitter political divorce between the President and his deputy.

Mr Murathe, a harsh critic of Dr Ruto, has publicly vowed to do anything to stop the DP’s 2022 presidential bid.

CORRUPTION

He has also been categorical that President Kenyatta will not hand over power to a corrupt leader, a statement seen to target Dr Ruto.

Similar sentiments have been expressed by Mr Tuju who last year said Jubilee will not allow leaders accused of corruption to vie for any party positions.

Mr Tuju said the party will enforce President Uhuru Kenyatta’s zero tolerance to corruption and ensure only honest members are elected to various positions.