Murkomen, Kihika sacking draws mixed reactions

By BRIAN OJAMAA

By EVANS KIPKURA

Jubilee Party supporters from Bungoma have welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to replace the Senate majority leadership as their counterparts in Elgeyo-Marakwet faulted the decision.

'EARLY CAMPAIGNS'

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who was the Senate chief whip, was also replaced by Irungu Kangata of Murang’a County.

Addressing the press at Members’ Club in Bungoma town the supporters, drawn from the defunct New Ford-Kenya party, said politicians from the dissolved URP party have been frustrating Mr Kenyatta and should leave the ruling party.

New Ford-Kenya was dissolved before the 2017 elections to form the Jubilee party.

Mr Wesonga Wakamala from Tongaren Constituency claimed Mr Murkomen and Ms Kihika have forgotten about their key roles in the Senate and are concentrating in early campaigns to support DP Ruto’s presidential bid.

"We support the move because the two are sabotaging the President’s ambitions of development and have focused on campaigns and divisions in our party," Mr Wakamala said.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, the supporters blamed President Kenyatta for punishing them by sacking Mr Murkomen despite their support for him in the last elections.

Led by Elgeyo-Marakwet County Assembly deputy speaker Christopher Chemosong, the local leaders said the President has steered the country into a political mood at a time when it least needs it.

"The president has started 2022 politics and it is unfortunate that the people of Elgeyo-Marakwet have become the first casualties.

“It is clear that the president doesn't want the deputy president anymore in his succession line," said Mr Chemosong.

Mr Chemosong urged the President not to extend his ‘war’ with the deputy president to people who have nothing to do with it.

"If you have an issue with your neighbour and you want to settle it, you don't let his children be the casualties but take the battle to him in person.

“William Ruto’s political children are suffering for something they know little about," Mr Chemosong said.