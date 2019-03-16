By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Several Rift Valley MPs have called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to be detached from the National Police Service and made an independent office.

The DCI works under the direction, command and control of the Inspector-General of Police.

The call for an independent DCI office comes amid ongoing investigations over procurement irregularities for several multibillion dams, among them the Arror and Kamwerer projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut MP Nelson Koech, the nine lawmakers said hiving off the office would insulate it against political manipulation and machinations.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Koiwalelach Girls Secondary School in Belgut, Kericho County on Friday, they accused current DCI head George Kinoti of having been “sucked into playing political witch-hunt in the pretext of fighting corruption, but the main objective was to curtail careers of some leaders."

“We want the office of the DCI to be made independent so that the office holder cannot be arm-twisted by politicians,” said Mr Murkomen.

“The next DCI should be picked through a competitive process as opposed to one who owes allegiance to political godfathers out to settle scores with others.”

Last week, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry was grilled for three days at the DCI headquarters over Sh20 billion paid for the phantom Arror and Kamwerer dam projects.

Now the Rift lawmakers are also urging the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to stop prosecuting his cases through the media and double check facts on files forwarded to him on corruption by the DCI.

“We support the ongoing corruption purge in the country, but it should not be targeted at professionals and politicians from particular communities and regions. The war against corruption must be fair, objective and aimed at netting real criminals,” said Kipkelion West MP Mr Hillary Koskei.