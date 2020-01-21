Mr Linturi said Meru being the second most populous region among Gema countries, it played a big role in the Mt Kenya politics.

Mr Murungi said they would ensure they are in the next government when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term ends in 2022.

By CHARLES WANYORO

Meru leaders have vowed to take a common stand on which political formation to follow.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Senator Mithika Linturi promised to ensure the region is not locked out of the next government.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Mzee Albert Kimathi Kamencu, a former chairman of Nyambene County Council, the leaders said they would give no room for mistakes.

He said the region, which has a population of over 1.5 million people, has for long been ignored during key decision making forums.

NATIONAL CAKE

“We don’t want foolish politics in Meru, let’s do our math well. We need to know who is leading the government so that we know whether we stand to benefit. We must ensure after President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves, we stand to benefit,” he said.

He added: “I have always said that the national cake is not like the wedding cake that is given to everyone who shows up. It must be fought for.”

The governor called for calm as local leaders make the crucial decision. Mr Murungi hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for his pronouncement on the revival of agriculture sector.

He singled out the appointment of Peter Munya as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

DISRESPECTFUL

“Uhuru has been fought in his Mt Kenya backyard due to lack of money, (deterioration of) the coffee, tea, potatoes, bananas and miraa. But now we are thankful that for the last two weeks, he has acted and the farmers are set to benefit,” said Mr Murungi.

He said the region will get three miraa markets in Maua, Muringene and Laare while boreholes will be sunk to help support the crop.

Mr Linturi denied claims that he was disrespectful to the Head of State.