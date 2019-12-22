By OSCAR OBONYO

Is the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi the most sought after political bride of the moment or a mere pawn in the quiet, but vicious, Uhuru Kenyatta succession wars pitting camps allied to Deputy President William Ruto against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga?

Although he is engrossed in championing his own presidential campaigns ahead of 2022, politicians allied to Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga have been busy wooing the former Vice President.

President Kenyatta has curiously also entered the fray in getting Mr Mudavadi closer.

Says Mr Mudavadi of the political leaders seeking to team up with him: “People are canvassing in the horizon and noticing Mr Musalia might just be the speciality cook.”

Mr Kenyatta’s recent gesture to give Mr Mudavadi a ride on the presidential chopper to Garissa County, a day after Jamhuri Day, has got tongues wagging on whether or not the two leaders have entered into a political pact.

“I was in Garissa at the President’s invitation and therefore only he knows why it had to be me on the trip. I leave those who prefer to speculate to read politics in the trip,” Mr Mudavadi told Sunday Nation.

COMMON FEATURES

Nonetheless, the ANC leader did not deny he and Mr Kenyatta were warming up to each other.

“The President and I don't need an introduction. We have been friends. If this long-lasting friendship can translate into better and inclusive management of our country for the benefit of all Kenyans, I am in the game.”

Indeed, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Mudavadi, who were both born in 1961, only 40 days apart, have come a long way.

They are political students of retired President Daniel arap Moi, having been personally dragged into politics by Moi.

He appointed them as Cabinet ministers and anointed them as his preferred successors in 2002 — Kenyatta as presidential candidate and Mudavadi as designate VP.

Even after facing defeat at the ballot, the two remained fairly close, with Kenyatta inviting his friend to vie for presidency in a coalition he had cobbled together with William Ruto in 2013.

Then, Kenyatta and Ruto were facing charges at the International Criminal Court for allegedly fuelling the 2007 post-election violence, and had settled on Mr Mudavadi as a compromise candidate.

The plot however backfired after the Kenyatta-Ruto duo changed their mind, with Kenyatta famously claiming he had been misled by demons.

RUTO PACT

However, today all does not seem rosy between Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto and there have been loud murmurs about the President — and probably Mr Odinga — settling yet again on Mr Mudavadi as a compromise presidential candidate in the 2022 race.

The “small friction” generated by contents of his autobiography, Storms of Passion, notwithstanding, the ANC leader maintains he is a close friend of Mr Odinga.

“If there is any perceived falling out between me and him, it can only be fantasised by those making the allegations. All I know is that Mr Odinga and I hold and respect our differing viewpoints very much. People who are fantasising about a fallout need to read the book and understand the context of my perceptions.”

Mr Mudavadi has separately been associated with the DP, with whom he is reportedly having deliberations over the 2022 poll.

According to a source close to Dr Ruto, who requested anonymity, top guns in the Ruto-Mudavadi camps held lengthy discussions over the matter with “a good amount of progress”.

Reached out for comment, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, now a strong ally of the DP, was evasive on the specifics but added: “We have never hidden our intention to work with Mr Mudavadi. We believe Mr Mudavadi is better off with Dr Ruto than in any other political formation.”

WORK IN PROGRESS

Mr Cleophus Malala, who succeeded Khalwale as Kakamega Senator, confirms “a lively working relationship” between Dr Ruto and Mr Mudavadi.

“Virtually all his lieutenants are busy praising Dr Ruto and attending his rallies, yet he has not reprimanded them. On the contrary, my party leader is quick to punish those of us working with Mr Odinga.”

But according to the former VP, the thought of being anyone’s running mate has not crossed his mind.

“I am too busy consolidating my presidential candidacy to be distracted by an idle broker,” he told Sunday Nation in reference to Dr Khalwale.