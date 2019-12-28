By KITAVI MUTUA

By PIUS MAUNDU

The political rift in Wiper pitting party leader Kalonzo Musyoka against his longtime confidant Johnstone Muthama has divided opinion in Ukambani with party supporters adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

Governors in Ukambani have warned that the constant political wrangles within Wiper Party was a manifestation of poor leadership that needed to be cured through a change of guard in the community.

2022 SUCCESSION

While faulting both Mr Muysoka and Mr Muthama for their respective positions regarding the 2022 succession, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said the Kamba community will not be available to the highest bidder.

Governor Mutua said the two leaders were not speaking for the Kamba community but were pursuing their own personal interests.

“The assertion by Mr Musyoka that he will follow the political direction given by President Uhuru Kenyatta, means that he has resigned himself to the fate that he is not capable of securing the vote of Kenyans to be the next President and can only be a supporter of another person” Dr Mutua said.

In a hard hitting statement, he said the push by Mr Muthama to craft an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto would similarly reduce the Kamba voters to just supporters of others, instead of going for the top seat.

“Our people are tired of being on the sidelines. I am ready to lead the Kamba community to State House whereas Mr Musyoka wants us to add on to a Uhuru-2022 strategy and Mr Muthama wants to mislead us towards a Ruto-2022 strategy” he warned.

HIGHEST BIDDER

On the other hand, his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana lamented that the state of Ukambani politics had become the laughing stock in the country.

Prof Kibwana said Ukambani politics have become a Tower of Babel where leaders seem rudderless and were pulling towards different directions.

“Mr Musyoka tells us to go this way, the next day Mr Muthama that way. Each expects we shall follow without questioning but a careful scrutiny of our politics today shows there is a leadership vacuum crying to be filled,” he said in statement.

Prof Kibwana said it was unfortunate the current debate lacks a discussion on vision and the ingredients of a genuine, people centred development agenda, to transform Kenya, the Kamba Nation included.

He warned that the actions of Wiper leaders could easily isolate the Kamba community from the rest of Kenya if the constant wrangling isn’t checked.

Mr Muthama, the former Machakos senator, insisted that he means well for the community and his criticised of his party leader are intended to achieve the best for the party.

FIRESTORM

He has raised a political firestorm when he joined a growing list of veteran politicians in Ukambani who have been questioning Mr Musyoka's commitment to succeed President Kenyatta.

His criticism alarmed party faithful when he did the unthinkable and declared himself the region's political kingpin, a direct assault on his longtime political boss.

The flamboyant politician was expressing displeasure after the Wiper leader declared that he is banking on President Kenyatta's political stewardship on the 2022 succession.

Three months before that, during a funeral at Makindu in Makueni County, Mr Muthama ruffled the feathers of Mr Musyoka's supporters when he rallied them to support either ODM leader Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Kenyatta after his term expires.

This came at a time when Mr Musyoka had announced that he was eyeing the country's top seat and nothing less.

BOMBSHELL

Mr Muthama's sentiments were interpreted to mean that he harboured serious misgivings about Mr Musyoka presidential candidature. This drew a line between the erstwhile allies, Mr Musyoka and Mr Muthama.

Therefore, when Mr Muthama dropped the bombshell at a vernacular radio show a week ago, openly calling on Kambas to rally behind Dr Ruto, many saw it as an advancement of the earlier conversation. Afterwards, the firebrand politician accused Mr Musyoka of committing political suicide by expecting President Kenyatta's endorsement.