By KITAVI MUTUA

More by this Author

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna on Saturday said he will resign if it is proved he has dual citizenship.

The Wiper Democratic Movement politician denied being a Greek citizen as alleged by activist Okiya Omtatah, who asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate nine other MPs over dual nationality.

Mr Nguna said it is easy to prove if one is a dual citizen. "This is baseless propaganda engineered by my political opponents after I defended diplomatic nominee Ms [Mwende] Mwinzi, both on the floor of the House and outside," he said.

The legislator clarified that his parents being Greek citizens does not necessarily qualify him as one too.

"I’ve worked with international companies, and by virtue of that lived outside Kenya, but I never sought dual citizenship. The fact that I visit my parents in Greece quiet often doesn’t mean I am a citizen. I want EACC to hasten their investigations into the matter," he said.

MWINZI NOMINATION

Advertisement

The issue of such nationality came out strongly during the vetting of Ms Mwinzi as the envoy to Seoul, South Korea.

Ms Mwinzi moved to the High Court last month seeking to have the National Assembly stopped from forcing her to renounce her US citizenship before taking up the role. The case will be heard next week.

She argued that the MPs' action is tantamount to violation of her rights. "My US citizenship was acquired by birth, and as such my citizenship or the process of opting in was a consequence of circumstances out of my control," she argues in her affidavit.

And adds: "I did not participate in the decision to be born in the US, and I cannot opt out of that decision. Article 78(3) (b) would only be applicable to people who opted in by applying for citizenship, and renunciation would be the process of opting out."