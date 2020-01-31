Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the police are on high alert to deal with any form of insecurity in the region.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has now turned its focus on Nakuru ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting at Afraha Stadium by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies. The NCIC has cautioned politicians against inciting Kenyans to violence.

VIOLENCE

Commissioners Dr Danvas Makori, Dorcas Kedogo and Sam Kona, who toured the Rift Valley region on Friday, expressed concern over the rising political temperatures in the recent past, which they warned, are likely to plunge the country into violence.

Addressing the press at the Rift Valley Regional NCIC offices, Dr Makori said the commission has teamed up with other agencies to mobilise resources to ensure the region remains peaceful.

He said the team has been closely following the happenings in various forums and is investigating individuals suspected to be inciting the public to violence.

“We are working with the police and other agencies to ensure this region is peaceful. We also want to remind the politicians who are purporting to preach peace while secretly funning violence that we are closely monitoring them,” said Mr Makori.

PERSONAL AMBITIONS

He urged politicians to put the country before their personal ambitions in order to promote peaceful co-existence among Kenyans.

Commissioner Kedogo said NCIC has so far dealt with 38 cases. She urged Kenyans to report cases of hate speech that amounts to incitement.

“We need a country where citizens embrace one another irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds, or political affiliations. We will not hesitate to arrest and charge all perpetrators of violence,” said Ms Kedogo.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the police are on high alert to deal with any form of insecurity in the region.

The administrator regretted that some communities in Samburu, Baringo Turkana and Transmara have decided to attack each other.