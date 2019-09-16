By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Jubilee MCAs have called on Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga groups to stop fighting each other in churches.

Led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, the ward representatives blamed the leaders for disrespecting the altar.

This follows the chaos that happened in Murang’a last week when nominated MP Maina Kamanda clashed with Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro.

POLITICAL WARS

On Sunday, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru was also turned away from a church in Nanyuki where Mr Kamanda had been earlier.

Mr Guyo asked the politicians to use other forums to advance their agenda but not churches. He asked them to follow the examples set out by temples and mosques where such political fights have never been witnessed.

“Fights and backstabbing of politicians in churches is uncalled for and should not be entertained. Places of worship should be respected and politicians should stop using churches as grounds for attacking each another,” said Mr Guyo during a fundraiser at Macedonia PCEA Church in Kayole, Nairobi, on Sunday.

The MCAs –John Kamau (Komarock), Benson Mwangi (Mowlem) and Jeremiah Themendu (Kayole Central) urged leaders from the two wings to put aside their political differences and focus on delivering on pledges made to their constituents.

DEVELOPMENT

The majority leader reminded the elected leaders that Kenyans will judge them in the ballot come 2022 not according to who shouted loudest in churches, but based on the development they made to their people.

“For now let us keep off campaigns and focus on development. Let us give the President Uhuru Kenyatta time to achieve his agenda. When 2022 comes, Jubilee party shall decide who will take over,” he said.

Mr Guyo also appealed to those opposed to the Handshake between President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to embrace the pact, saying it has brought peace in the country.