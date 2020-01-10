By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi MCAs are asking the national government to help in the running of the county government. The leaders have dropped plans to form an ad hoc committee to oversee the running of City Hall in the absence of Governor Mike Sonko.

UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVED

They are now pushing for the revival of Nairobi Regeneration Committee to take over the running of county affairs.

This comes after the MCAs agreed that the ad hoc committee had no legal backing and its constitution would have been challenged in court.

The county legislators Thursday unanimously resolved to have the national government revamp the committee to take over the running of City Hall as long as Governor Sonko is still barred from office by the court until determination of a graft case facing him.

The Regeneration Committee was formed in 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee key services in Nairobi County.

Advertisement

It comprises national and county government leaders and is co-chaired by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Governor Sonko and has been involved in clean-up of Nairobi River, rehabilitation of roads in Eastlands, among other services.

IMMEDIATE CONCERNS

The ward representatives said the committee will work alongside members of the Nairobi County Executive to ensure effective service delivery to Nairobi residents.

While reading the communication, Speaker Beatrice Elachi said the committee’s immediate areas of concern will be clearance of pending bills, water rationing and the garbage menace in the capital city.

“I direct that the committee is revamped due to the good work it has done in order to proceed with its work together with county Executive to ensure effective service delivery to Nairobi residents,” said Ms Elachi.

She was speaking while presiding over a Special Sitting called by the city MCAs to deliberate on county matters.

Ms Elachi called on Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to provide water rationing schedules to Nairobi residents and the Executive to partner with Kenya Urban Roads Authority in tarmacking and maintenance of county roads.

LEGAL DUTY

On pending bills, the Speaker called on the Executive to ensure the bills are cleared, particularly for the youth, women and persons with disability, as well as develop a solid waste management programme.

The MCAs agreed that indeed there is a crisis at the county government, calling for a committee to take over the running of the county government in the meantime.

Minority Leader David Mberia said most departments at City Hall have stalled because of mass suspension of staff while Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said the county government has been on autopilot for months now.

“We have a legal duty to ensure our people get services. Reassurances need actions as we cannot continue selling hopes without actions. The Regeneration Committee must now show the way forward,” said Majority Leader Charles Thuo.

DWINDLING REVENUE

He was supported by Majority Whip June Ndegwa, who said: “I don't want people to think we are taking the functions of the governor but we just want to see that things are working.”

Minority Deputy Whip and Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto said services in Nairobi had stalled and called for the return of the committee.

“Service delivery under this government has failed. The Regeneration Committee must come back. It had a good agenda for the county,” said Mr Ogeto.

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada complained of dwindling revenue collection, roads with potholes and lack of drugs in most county health facilities due to non-payment to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

BUDGET EXHAUSTED