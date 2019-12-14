Mr Imwatok, however, said some Jubilee MCAs, especially nominated ones, are against the impeachment motion.

Nairobi MCAs have set in motion plans to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

The court on Wednesday barred Governor Sonko, who is facing graft charges, from accessing his office at City Hall .

In a meeting on Saturday, elected Jubilee and opposition ward representatives agreed to call for a special sitting that could culminate in the tabling of an impeachment motion against the governor.

IMPEACHMENT

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said the meeting followed another one held at Windsor Hotel on Friday where the MCAs discussed the state of Nairobi County.

“Sonko’s problem is neither Nairobi’s nor the county assembly’s even though some Jubilee MCAs want it to be so,” Mr Imwatok said.

“We are not going to pamper Sonko like a baby to the detriment of the county just because we want to make him happy,” he added.

He stated that already a letter requesting for a Special Sitting has already been sent to Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The MCAs will on Monday start collecting the required 82 signatures from the 122 Nairobi MCAs for the impeachment process to begin.

“Next week will not be business as usual. As ODM and like-minded Jubilee MCAs, we are not going to worship Sonko while Nairobi is failing. Sonko cannot run Nairobi County as a private entity,” he said.

COLLECT SIGNATURES

Mr Imwatok, however, said some Jubilee MCAs, especially nominated ones, are against the impeachment motion.

“We told him (Sonko) to nominate a deputy governor but he was reluctant,” he added.

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada promised to spearhead the collection of signatures from Monday.

“We have no choice but to impeach Sonko, we can’t suffer for someone else’s sins,” said Mr Ogada.

A section of Jubilee MCAs will on Saturday meet in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, to discuss the governor’s impeachment.

