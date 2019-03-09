By COLLINS OMULO

A section of Nairobi County ward representatives have faulted Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga for his attack on Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of being disrespectful.

The ward reps led by Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu termed the recent attack on Dr Ruto as “uncalled for, immature and utterly insensitive.”

"We want to register our displeasure in the manner in which the opposition led by Raila Odinga is insulting, disrespecting and casting aspersions against Dr William Ruto," said Mr Kiragu during a press conference at City Hall on Friday.

On Wednesday during the sixth devolution conference in Kirinyaga County, Mr Odinga claimed that it was curious that Mr Ruto had all figures on the controversial dam projects in the Rift Valley where Sh21 billion is claimed to have been lost.

DAMS SCANDAL

The Deputy President had earlier said that only Sh7 billion was lost as opposed to the higher figure widely reported in the media.

"It is common sense, mature and fair for anybody who has information on suspected or confirmed corruption allegations to forward the same to the investigative arms of the government," he said.

On her part, nominated MCA Leah Naikane said they are fully behind President Uhuru Kenyatta's war against corruption and his truce with Mr Odinga.

“We are all against corruption and that is why we want to highly condemn these attacks. Let the various investigative agencies do their work," she said.

But the City reps alleged that the attacks on Mr Ruto are part of a well-calculated scheme aimed at tearing apart Jubilee Party.

"There were Jubilee governors, MPs, senators in that forum but none dared to say anything on the attacks. But in the fullness of time we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.

"If this trend is left unchecked, we will not have a party in the future," said Ms Naikane.