Nakuru BBI rally postponed

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally that was scheduled for Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed.

The meeting, which was organised by Tangatanga Jubilee group was called off following the death of former President Daniel arap Moi on Tuesday at The Nairobi Hospital.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, the convener of the meeting, said a new date will be issued after the burial preparations of Mzee Moi are finalised.

“Due to the passing away of former President Moi, our BBI rally at Afraha Stadium slated for this Saturday has been called off,” said Mr Ngunjiri on Tuesday in Nakutu Town.

He added: “We respect Mzee Moi as a political legend and we want to join the rest of Kenyans to condole with his family. The best way to do this is to suspend the rally until further notice.”

Mr Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, urged Nakuru residents to be patient.

“The meeting will be the mother of all rallies that have ever been held at the historic Afraha Stadium. Unlike the other BBI rallies, ours will be peaceful and we shall not discriminate against any leader because what we want is a peaceful and united country,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

Earlier, there were conflicting reports that Afraha Stadium was unavailable.

However, Governor Lee Kinyanjui dismissed reports that there were plans to deny leaders allied to Dr Ruto an opportunity to hold the meeting.

Mr Kinyanjui assured the Tangatanga group that the county government will facilitate the meeting should it be requested to do so.

At least 173 legislators and senators allied to DP Ruto were set to attend the Nakuru rally.