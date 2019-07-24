Dr Aukot said he had so far received 17 invitations from different county assembly speakers.

The Bill requires the support of 24 counties before it is taken to the National Assembly for further scrutiny and debate.

The MCAs spoke when the Thirdway Alliance party leader addressed the House and members of the public on Wednesday.

By KATE WANDERI

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Some of the members of the Nakuru County Assembly on Wednesday vowed to support Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot’s “Punguza Mizigo” Bill.

Majority of the MCAs in the Jubilee-dominated House promised to popularise the bill at the grassroots during public participation sittings in the 55 wards.

The ward reps said they were ready to support the bill that seeks to reduce the number of MPs and take development funds to the wards among other changes in the Constitution.

Dr Aukot said he was open to talks with the Building Bridges Initiatives team and other stakeholders to chart the way forward.

Nakuru is the first county assembly out of the 47 whose members have shown keen interest to embrace the law change drive.

“We are willing to sensitise residents on the need to support the Bill as it will transform our country for the better,” said Kabazi MCA Dr Peter Mbae.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui said that they were ready to support the bill as long as it does not call for the reduction or merging of wards.

“If Dr Aukot gives us proper guidance on the future of our wards, then he will get our support,” said Mr Tonui.

Kiamaina Ward Representative Wahome Jambo Kenya said there is need to support the Bill since it is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda to fight corruption.

“I am ready to launch the public participation in my ward because this Bill supports the fight against the runaway corruption in the country,” said Mr Wahome.

Nominated MCA Catherine Kamau from Molo said she supports the Bll since it addresses gender equity.

Soin MCA Irene Chebichi suggested that the Bill should be amended to ensure that MCAs and MPs serve a seven-year one term like the President in the proposed Bill.

Naivasha East MP and former leader of Majority Stanley Karanja urged his constituents to support the Bill.

“This Bill is like a ‘Holy Spirit’ that has descended in Kenya and the time to embrace it is now,” said Mr Karanja.

Marioshoni MCA Douglas Ayabei said the Bill has captured the mood of the country as Kenyans want excessive baggage to be offloaded in the government.

Nominated MCA Alice Kering cautioned Dr Aukot against abandoning the initiative.

However, Dr Aukot assured the MCAs that he will not let them down.

“I changed my political conviction at one stage because I didn’t want to support political parties that were planning chaos,” said Dr Aukot who urged the MCAs to grab the Bill and own it.

“I am not seeking personal gains. My aim is to ensure we have service delivery in the wards and demystify the presidency which has been the bone of contention in every electioneering year,” said Dr Aukot.

Nakuru Assembly Speaker Joel Maina Kairu said that from the mood of the MCAs, he was confident that the House will speed up the process of passing the Bill.

Maiella ward MCA Kamanu Gathariki said the Bill will ensure that all wards get funds for development.

Nominated MCA Elizabeth Waceke Gichuki said the Bill will empower MCAs to be directly in charge of development in the wards.

Subukia MCA Mary Waiganjo said the Bill had some hurdles to clear as salary of public servants including the president was not addressed in the Bill.