Section of Nakuru leaders dare Murkomen, Kihika to quit Jubilee

By ERIC MATARA

A section Jubilee Party members in Nakuru, led by Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama, have welcomed yesterday's Senate leadership changes saying they were 'long overdue'.

The leaders, including Jubilee Nakuru Secretary General Peter Cheruiyot and People's Power Watch lobby group chairperson Jesse Karanja, have also dared Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and her Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen to leave the party instead of fighting the move and engaging in attacks on party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We laud Mr Kenyatta for cracking the whip. We urge the president to extend the same to the National Assembly and weed out all the leaders who are disrespectful and sabotaging the party's activities," said Mr Arama in an interview with the Nation on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Mr Murkomen and Ms Kihika, who held the seats of the Senate Majority Leader and Majority Whip, were replaced in a move political analysts have described as an indicator of sharp cracks in the ruling Jubilee Party.

The duo belong to the Tangatanga wing of the Jubilee allied to Deputy President William Ruto and have been pushing for his 2022 presidency bid.

The changes, which are currently being being contested, were announced after a Jubilee coalition Senate Parliamentary Group chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at State House.