As the debate on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report gathers momentum in Nakuru County, it is now apparent the document has divided the country’s political class.

Former Molo MP John Njenga Mungai has warned those who are planning to hijack the document to create more divisions in the country to keep off.

At the same time, he dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been abandoned by the people of Mt Kenya region for pushing for the implementation of the BBI as false claims.

“Kenyans are with President Uhuru Kenyatta right from Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Central Kenya and all other regions and are supporting his initiative to ensure BBI sails through,” said Mr Mungai.

Speaking in Molo on Wednesday, Mr Mungai said it was wrong for some Kenyans to pass judgement on President Kenyatta for agreeing to work with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The former legislator said BBI will end political discrimination as the winner of the presidential election would be able to distribute political and state corporation appointments evenly to all the communities.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, speaking in a separate event in Molo, urged leaders to reduce debate on BBI and the handshake and instead prioritise the country’s development agenda.

“In 2020 let’s talk about development matters and how to improve the economy of this country and not BBI and handshake,” said Ms Kihika.

She added: “The economy of this country is in bad shape and we must change the conversation on how to put money into the pockets of Kenyans.”