By SAMMY LUTTA

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has hit back at the Orange Democratic Movement following a decision to replace him as its vice-chairman.

The party's National Executive Council and officials unanimously resolved on Thursday to replace Mr Nanok with Loima member of Parliament Jeremiah Lomorukai, who is also from Turkana.

The decision came days after Mr Nanok publicly declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

DEMOCRACY

In his response to the party's move, Governor Nanok told the Nation on Friday that the party, whose leader is politician Raila Odinga, flouted its constitution "in a panicked hurry to gain political relevance in Turkana".

"ODM can do what it wants, including using the old Kanu tactics of the 70s to 90s", but it must not breach its constitution," he said, noting he was well-versed with it.

"If ODM claims to be a democratic party, it must strictly follow the process of removal of an official and election of a replacement, the officer being removed [should] be summoned and given the opportunity to explain himself," he said.

"The NEC is then supposed to deliberate and recommend removal to the National Governing Council."

STAYING PUT

The governor noted that politics is about the interests of the masses, whom he said can redefine their future if dissatisfied.

He said he was unhappy with ODM leaders, whom he accused of treating Turkanas as "voting machines" for their own benefit.

Turkana "voted overwhelmingly for ODM and delivered a resounding win but was abandoned and forgotten after the general elections," the county boss said.

He added, however, that, "I will remain a member of the party and continue to serve Turkana as an ODM governor till my term [ends] in 2022."

'GROUNDS CREDIBLE'

Speaking separately, Mr Lomorukai noted that the grounds given for the governor's replacement were credible.

The party said the council decided to replace Mr Nanok following his numerous public pronouncements about leaving.

Mr Lomorukai said there is confusion because ODM members in the county lack proper direction, hence the need for an "urgent and powerful replacement".

He promised to revive the party's structures all the way from the grassroots level.

"The party lacked proper structures and management despite residents' support," he said.

"I will strategise in consultation with the national leadership and ensure positions that have remained vacant for too long, after some officials defected to other parties, are given to loyal members."

PROMISES

Mr Lomorukai further said Turkana will continue supporting the orange party as it helped them produce a governor, senator, three MPs and several members of county assembly.

He said he had the stamina, strength and power to marshal the people to give this support.

The new vice-chair also said he will use the national position to fight for the rights of Turkanas all over Kenya and ensure ODM is not misused by selfish individuals.

He also promised that the county's party members will not wrangle as Governor Nanok's politicial future is secure.

"Just like I supported him during campaign for his re-election, I will continue supporting him for the good plans he has for residents," he said, adding he will challenge the governor if he fails.

ODM's North Rift Youth Leader Paul Lokopir welcomed the NEC's decision, saying the party lacked a committed official in Turkana, who would give proper direction and strengthen the support base.