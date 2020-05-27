Jumwa, Chris Wamalwa to be removed from posts

Mr Mohamed said among the issues on the agenda is the proposal to sack Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa as the deputy minority whip and the reorganisation of the committees.

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

More by this Author

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed has confirmed that the Nasa Parliamentary Group will Thursday hold a meeting to discuss its performance for the last two years.

The meeting will be held in the main chamber of the National Assembly and comes on the same day that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be hosting the National Executive Committee of the Jubilee Party.

During a press conference at his office in Parliament, Mr Mohamed said among the issues on the agenda is the proposal to sack Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa as the deputy minority whip and the reorganisation of the committees.

“We are going to take disciplinary action against any member whose work in the committee has not been satisfactory in the last two years. Going forward we shall be keen on those who don’t ascribe to the ideals and values of the coalition,” he said.

Mr Mohamed declared that the minority side is unhappy with the performance of Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa as the deputy minority whip and will be pushing for his removal during the meeting to be chaired by the majority leader John Mbadi.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is among those who will suffer after it emerged that ODM is pushing for a resolution to remove her from all the committees of the House, including the Parliamentary Service Commission where she sits as a commissioner on account of being an ODM member.

Advertisement

The Malindi MP is the most conspicuous of the DP William Ruto’s supporters. She has prevailed survived attempts by ODM to expel from the party and the jury is still out on whether she will survive the latest onslaught especially because ODM and Jubilee has for once closed ranks

Others lawmakers in trouble and facing the axe from committees include Mr Tindi Mwale who will be removed from the Energy Committee, Catherine especially (Labour), Sylvanus Osoro (Agriculture), Nakara Lodepe (Defence) David Ochieng (Health) and Vincent Kemosi (Transport) and Gideon Ochanda who will be redeployed from the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Nation has learnt that Mr Wamalwa will be replaced by Tongaren MP Esseli Simiyu, who is also the Ford Kenya Secretary General.

Just like Jumwa, all the MPs are being targeted because of their perceived relations with the deputy president.