Are the tribulations that vocal Kiharu member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro is facing a dose of what he called for one day?

The legislator has found himself at loggerheads with police over the chaos that marred a fundraiser at Gaitu Catholic Church in Murang’a County last Sunday.

The incident involved the MP allied to Jubilee Party's Tangatanga faction and his nominated rival Maina Kamanda of Kielweke.

It pointed to a bitter contest come the 2022 general election.

'PERSECUTION'

Even though Mr Nyoro has alleged persecution over his support for Deputy President William Ruto, political pundits say his is a perfect example of chickens coming home to roost, this based on his utterances n the past.

On October 24, 2017, just two days to the repeat presidential election, the lawmaker was accused of spewing venom and advocating for a dictatorial government.

Three voters had asked the Supreme Court to stop the election that it ordered on September 1 after the opposition, led by Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.

Mr Khalef Khalifa, Mr Samuel Mohochi and Mr Gacheke Gachuhi claimed the electoral commission was divided and could not guarantee a fair and credible poll.

At the time, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was reeling from shock following the resignation of commissioner Roselyn Akombe who said it was under siege.

STERN WARNING

In a Facebook post, Mr Nyoro cautioned the Supreme Court against halting the repeat poll, even calling for the scrapping of the apex court, declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of the Constitution.

In the post on October 24, Mr Nyoro issued a stern warning against the top court that is headed by Chief Justice David Maraga.

“If wakora (crooks) rules against the people of Kenya tomorrow, the President should declare a state of emergency for 6 months and suspend the Constitution … Within this period, he should rule by the fist, make the Judiciary a department of the Executive and redeem our country from dark forces by scrapping some useless entities like the Supreme Court [sic],” he wrote.

"These characters must behave tomorrow! There’s no two ways about it. We are African and Africa is our business... [sic].”

'CONSEQUENCES'

Mr Nyoro’s dramatic arrest on Monday night, which he condemned as intimidation against his political stance, reflected Siaya Senator James Orengo’s past proclamation that “governments eat their own children".

Can a man who called for maltreatment of the government’s perceived enemies now call on authorities to remain impartial?

Political analyst Herman Manyora, while commenting on Mr Nyoro’s predicament, said: “You feed the monster, tomorrow it devours you [sic].”

His counterpart Javan Bigambo averred that Mr Nyoro’s arrest was not a case of witch-hunt but was based on his conduct at the church.

“He demonstrated absolute vacuity by that early assertion attributed to him, imagining that the consequences of such 'rogueness', were it to happen, would be severed on selected people and not his kind,” Mr Bigambo told the Nation.