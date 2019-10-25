By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Bahati Member of Parliament Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri has accused Jubilee government of neglecting his constituency.

Regarded as one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s loyalists Mr Ngunjiri said the constituency had nothing to show in terms of development projects.

Bahati topped the 11 sub-counties in Nakuru County by overwhelmingly voting for Jubilee in 2017 General Election.

“Bahati constituency was number one in voting for Jubilee administration with an overwhelmingly 82 per cent endorsement yet most of the roads are not tarmacked. Development here is zero,” said Mr Ngunjiri, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

He added: “Jubilee government promised to construct dams but nothing has been done.”

GOVERNMENT NEGLECT

Speaking in Nakuru Town on Friday, the outspoken lawmaker said Bahati residents were not happy with the way they were being treated by the government.

“Bahati people are feeling the pain of neglect by the Jubilee administration. The roads are impassable,” he lamented.

He threatened to lead his constituents to reject the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) if it will not address their welfare.

“I was elected by the people of Bahati and if the content of BBI will go against their wishes, I will stand with them and reject it,” said the lawmaker.

BBI REVOLT

He said the Jubilee MPs in the region who are sceptical about the content of the BBI will seek the advice of lawyers to pin point for them the dangers of endorsing BBI.

“If the BBI will not advocate for equal distribution of the national cake we shall reject it,” he added.

At the same time, he said that if the BBI proposes a parliamentary system to elect the president, he will mobilise his people to shoot it down.

“This parliamentary system is aimed at denying the ordinary citizen a chance to exercise their right to elect the president. Some MPs and MCAs are so corrupt and any presidential candidate with stolen millions can buy his or her way to the top,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

Mr Ngunjiri claimed that the BBI wants to expand the national government and create positions for other politicians who were rejected by the people at the ballot box.

APPOINT YOUTH

“Pyrethrum, coffee and tea farmers are crying and yet we want the poor farmers to carry more wage bill burden by creating unnecessary positions,” he added.

“Pumping billions of shillings in infrastructure such as airport expansion, roads and railway network yet the ordinary citizens are suffering is an exercise in futility,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

He blasted the Jubilee administration for neglecting the youth by appointing old men and women to head critical state agencies.

“This idea of the government appointing old men and women is denying youth opportunity to exploit their talent yet when the Jubilee party was campaigning it promised to create jobs for them,” he said.