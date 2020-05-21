Njuri Ncheke elders ask Uhuru to 'save' Kindiki

Led by Chairman Linus Kathera, the elders pleaded with the Jubilee Party leader to suspend the ouster and give them time to mediate the dispute.

By DAVID MUCHUI

The Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help suspend the planned ouster of Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki from the position of senate deputy speaker.

The elders spoke as various leaders from Meru and Tharaka-Nithi raced against time to save Prof Kindiki from the ouster motion set for Friday.

On Wednesday, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi said Prof Kindiki’s was "almost cooked" as he was the only one opposed to the ouster motion.

Led by Chairman Linus Kathera, the elders pleaded with the Jubilee Party leader to suspend the ouster and give them time to mediate the dispute.

Addressing journalists in Meru town, Mr Kathera said they did not expect the president to endorse the ouster of ‘their son’ before consulting the elders.

“We urge the president to suspend the motion set for Friday to remove Senator Kindiki as the deputy speaker. The elders are ready to engage Senator Kindiki and ensure any mistake is amended. We urge the president to heed to our request because Njuri Ncheke works with the government of the day,” Mr Kathera said.

Njuri Ncheke secretary in-charge of programmes Josphat Murangiri said the Meru Community was instrumental in formation of the Jubilee government hence the need for the party to spare Prof Kindiki.

“We have come to speak because of the commotion that is going on in the ruling party involving our son. Njuri Ncheke urges the president to give dialogue a chance because we will not allow the community to be in the opposition,” Mr Murangiri said.

He said they needed some time to determine Senator Kindiki’s mistakes before he is punished.

The pleas by the elders came after former Tigania West MP David Karithi called on the president to save Prof Kindiki from the removal.

Mr Karithi faulted a section of Meru and Tharaka-Nithi MPs led by Senator Mithika Linturi for hitting out at the president over the planned replacement of Prof Kindiki.

The MPs who faulted the president include Josphat Gichunge (Tigania East), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Moses Kirima (Imenti Central), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Patrick Munene (Chuka-Igambang’ombe) and Tharaka-Nithi Woman Rep Beatrice Nkatha.

Earlier, Tharaka-Nithi County leaders led by former governor Samuel Ragwa and Marimanti Ward representative Ms Susan Ngugi expressed disappointment with plans to remove Kindiki from the deputy speaker position.