No easy walk to freedom for Waititu

By MARY WAMBUI

Even as he fights to resume his duties following an order barring him from accessing his office, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu still faces hurdles in controlling the county.

Mr Waititu faces rebellion from ward representatives who are plotting an impeachment motion against him.

IMPEACHMENT

He also has to contend with a divided Cabinet, with some executives leaning towards his deputy, James Nyoro, who is running the show in Kiambu.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating the much criticised Kaa Sober programme initiated by the governor to rehabilitate alcoholics.

Ward representatives who spoke to the Saturday Nation said they would press ahead with the motion, regardless of the outcome of Mr Waititu’s appeal against the ruling barring him from accessing his office until the corruption case facing him is determined.

The representatives said as much as the motion remains top in their agenda, they are cautious about tabling it while the case is ongoing “because our grievances with the governor are largely the same ones he has been charged with”.

They also hinted at the option of impeaching Mr Waititu on grounds of misusing public funds through the Kaa Sober programme but that too faces challenges since some representatives are implicated.

“We understand they are being investigated and would not want to be part of the motion,” one who anonymity said.

SH356 MILLION

In the Kaa Sober scheme, the county government used to spend Sh2 million a day on paying alcoholics for menial work. The programme consumed more than Sh356 million between July and December 2018.

County staff interviewed expressed dissatisfaction with Mr Waititu’s management style.

In a series of meetings with senior employees on Wednesday, Dr Nyoro sought to clear fears of a power vacuum.

An executive said the cabinet was asked by the deputy governor to work as a team despite Mr Waititu’s absence.

Last month, Finance chief officer Faith Harisson Njeru resigned, citing an unfavourable working environment.

She accused the administration of transferring public properties to individuals associated with the governor.