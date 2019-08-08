By VICTOR RABALLA

The Orange Democratic Movement does not have a favourite candidate for the upcoming Kibra Constituency by-election, the party’s executive director has said.

While assuring interested politicians of a fair candidate selection process, Mr Oduor Ong’wen on Wednesday urged members to be patient as ODM prepares for the poll.

“It has been less than two weeks since we lost MP Ken Okoth,” he said.

“The next [step] is for National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to declare the seat vacant. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will then roll out a programme for different parties to field candidates." he explained.

APPLICATIONS

The official noted that the IEBC declaration is what will prompt the party to invite applicants.

“At the moment we don’t know if there is anybody who has declared interest because we have not invited applications,” he said on Wednesday during the second Kisumu County ODM Delegates Convention.

Mr Ong'wen said the party will consider the four methods of selecting a candidate in order for Raila Odinga's party to pick the strongest one as it intends to reclaim the seat.

“The party Constitution [covers] the electoral college, consensus, competitive primaries and a direct ticket,” said Mr Ong’wen.

He said the party will settle for one of these methods after consulting widely with ODM's leaders in Kibra and opinion leaders.

FAMILY'S CHOICE

A number of politicians have already expressed interest to vie on the ticket of ODM, which has a huge following in the Nairobi constituency.

Leading the fold is the family of the late MP, which wants Mr Odinga to endorse Imran Okoth, MP Okoth's former personal assistant and step-brother.

The family says Imran is the right person for the job since he stood in for the MP as he sought cancer treatment in France.