By GITONGA MARETE

More by this Author

Imenti North legislator Rahim Dawood has dismissed politicians positioning themselves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt Kenya's political kingpin, saying they are not up to the task.

The parliamentarian said on Friday that not even Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, his predecessor Mwangi Kiunjuri and Muran’ga Governor Mwangi wa Iria can fit into the President's shoes.

“They cannot match Uhuru as the region’s kingpin so we must seek ways [to ensure] the President remains in an influential position in 2022,” he said during an interview in Meru.

“For now, the only thing we can do is to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and lobby for the position of Prime Minister so that Uhuru is appointed."

"NON-STARTERS"

On Thursday, a section of politicians in Meru, led by former Imenti North MP Silas Muriuki, said Mr Munya's appointment as head of the powerful Agriculture docket demonstrated the President's confidence in him.

Advertisement

They termed the CS suitable to become the region's kingpin, should the President retire retire as expected in 2022.

But Mr Dawood said all those angling to inherit the position were “non-starters” so Mt Kenya leaders must therefore start grooming a politician to take from Mr Kenyatta.

He suggested identification and grooming of at least 10 individuals from each of the 10 Mt Kenya counties.