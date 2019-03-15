The petitioner accuses Mr Marage of tribalism and impropriety for attending political rallies.

The leaders spoke in the backdrop of a petition seeking removal of the CJ by Mr Yussuf Ibrahim Dimbi.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Borabu MP Ben Momanyi vowed to fiercely defend their ‘son’ over attacks for attending events in his home county.

By RUTH MBULA

A section of Nyamira leaders on Friday defended Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga following criticism over attending events perceived as political rallies.

“You have always come here because this is home. Is there anyone who ignores events at his home area because he fears politics and what would be said of him? Please continue coming,” Mr Nyagarama told Mr Maraga.

Senator Omogeni told the CJ not to worry of detractors and instead focus on serving Kenyans.

“We will defend you. We are learned and know our work well,” said Mr Omogeni, who is a senior counsel

“We will not allow them to frustrate you,” said Mr Momanyi adding that the office of the CJ is a constitutional one and should be respected just as the other arms of the government.

OUSTER PETITION

Mr Maraga was criticised by some leaders, including Siaya Senator James Orengo, after he attended the commissioning of facilities at the Kisii Referral Hospital on February 20, an event presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula also expressed disappointment at the CJ for thanking the Executive "for bringing development to his area".Mr Maraga, who was with the leaders at a funeral ceremony for Ms Rusariah Nyang’wono Kimoro at Ogango village in West Mugirango Constituency, said he could not afford to miss her burial.

He said they were long-time friends and was at pain to describe the magnitude of his loss following her death.