By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

The falling-out between Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy Caroline Karugu has escalated as both resort to political rallies, social media and other underhand tactics to hit at each other.

Sources said the two are not in good terms and that Mr Kahiga’s political machinery has launched an onslaught “to cut Ms Karugu to size”.

Already, employees attached to her office have been transferred to other departments.

FOUGHT QUIETLY

Ms Karugu’s personal assistant’s contract was not renewed in December while communication officers attached to her were moved to Mr Kahiga’s press unit.

“The dispute began at the end of last year and it being fought quietly. Some aides of the governor are uncomfortable with Ms Karugu, saying she has political ambitions,” Mr Eric Makara, a county youth leader, told the Sunday Nation.

“They should be humble since none of them was elected by the people of Nyeri.”

Related Stories Women pushing the envelope as deputy governors

Advertisement

Mr Kahiga took office following the death of former governor Wahome Gakuru in November 2017, just three months after election. He was Mr Gakuru’s deputy.

Later, Mr Kahiga appointed Ms Karugu as his deputy. Mr Makara added that the governor and his aides fear Ms Karugu may contest the top post in 2022.

WRANGLES

“Should the wrangles persist, Ms Karugu is likely to win support from many Nyeri residents, especially women. Some female politicians are moving around with her,” Mr Makara said.

“But the deputy county boss should know that even winners get injured.” The youth leader attributes the differences to the Jubilee party Tangatanga and Kieleweke wars in Mt Kenya.

The governor has for a long time been associated with deputy president William Ruto while Ms Karugu’s association with top government officials allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta is no secret.

Chinga Ward Representative Kiruga Thuku downplayed the impact of the fight between the two top Nyeri leaders, saying the County Assembly is unlikely to be split.

“The ideal situation is that the ordinary person should win, no matter what. Ward representatives want to see projects promised to the people being rolled out,” Mr Thuku told the Sunday Nation.

Sworn in pomp and colour in an event attended by all the county elected leaders together with Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, the deputy governor was given a high end vehicle with a GK registration number plate.

PERSONAL ASSISTANTS

The highly educated Ms Karugu was said to be a Nyeri-born Nairobian. As a show of power, the towering former beauty model was also given a chase car fitted with strobe lights and could use siren when she was moving within and out of the town.

She was born on November 20, 1978 in Kiganjo, Nyeri Town.

The former board member of the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) had a group of aides at her disposal such as the security guards and personal assistants.

At GDC, where she was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ms Karugu chaired the board’s Technical and Strategy Committees and was spearheading the restructuring of the State Corporation.

She is said to have good connections within the State as well as in the Jubilee government and Opposition operatives besides knowing the right people in politics and government. She is also close to the Moi family as she read a tribute during the funeral of President Daniel Moi in Kabarak and was among the first people to visit Lee Funeral Home on the morning he died.

FALLING APART

But last year things started falling apart. The chase car and the security detail were withdrawn leaving her with only the official vehicle.

Withdrawal of the chase car meant she cannot chauffeur around with personal assistants or communication officers but only with a driver and a security guard.

The GK registration on her official vehicle was removed and fitted with the official county government’s vehicle — CG019 — plate.

The governor stopped assigning her duties a move that caused Ms Karugu to start organising her own events such as a breast cancer and mammography campaign in the county.

Last month, Ms Karugu is said to have added insult to injury by lauding Kiambu members of the county assembly for impeaching governor Ferdinand Waititu.