Nyoro swearing in postponed - VIDEO...

By SIMON CIURI

Kiambu County Speaker Stephen Ndichu has postponed the swearing in of Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro after the presiding judge failed to turn up.

On Thursday morning, the Judiciary had indicated that Justice John Onyiego would preside over the scheduled swearing-in.

However, the judge did not appear despite preparations at county headquarters all morning in anticipation of the event.

“High Court Judge Onyiego will today, January 30, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro,” the Judiciary said in a statement.

Disappointed legislators, including Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and other leaders opted to walk to the Kiambu Law Courts to find out why the judge had not arrived.

