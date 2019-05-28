ODM MPs say budget must cater for referendum

ODM has sent out a team of lawmakers to various parts of the country to drum up support for the plebiscite and the BBI.

Mr Odinga’s statement that the country “will witness changes that will radically restore sanity to the country’s politics and public affairs soon”.

ODM lawmakers asked their party leader Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta to speed up the activities of the Building Bridges Initiative and pave the way for the plebiscite.

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement now wants money for a referendum factored in the national budget.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna Monday said the party is looking forward to “an inevitable” referendum in the next financial year.

RESTORE SANITY

He spoke barely a day after nine ODM lawmakers asked their party leader Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta to speed up the activities of the Building Bridges Initiative and pave the way for the plebiscite “since time is running out”.

ODM Director of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi and the other eight MPs said the referendum issue needs to be made clear and budgeted for.

“If we do not make changes to the Constitution now, we will never do it,” the Ugunja MP said.

The development follows Mr Odinga’s statement that the country “will witness changes that will radically restore sanity to the country’s politics and public affairs soon”.

“The coming days will be pivotal for our country, which is struggling with unprecedented corruption and ethnic divisions,” Mr Odinga said when he made a stopover at Burma market in Nairobi Monday.

“Don’t be swayed or derailed by 2022 politics. There are things we must fix before that time. If we don’t stand up now, things will get worse.”

Mr Odinga said Deputy President William Ruto should prepare for a major political battle.

THE BATTLE

“It will be a battle by those committed to the fight against corruption and those who want ethnic divisions, theft and plunder of public resources maintained,” he said.

Accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Makadara MP George Aladwa and several other city leaders, Mr Odinga told Kenyans to be wary of those opposing his relationship with President Kenyatta and the war on corruption “as such people do not mean well for Kenya”.

Mr Sifuna said the party would support MPs as they set aside funds for a referendum when making the budget.

“I support them fully. We need to see money provided for this activity,” he said.

Earlier, ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Nation that the party is keen on a referendum that would ensure the formation of an all-inclusive-government.

“We want to have a more cohesive administration where all Kenyans are accommodated in the government, for this will enhance inclusivity,” Mr Mbadi said.

ODM has sent out a team of lawmakers to various parts of the country to drum up support for the plebiscite and the BBI.

THE GRASSROOTS

On Sunday, nine MPs who were at a church fundraiser in Suna West, Migori County, said they are traversing the country educating their people on the referendum.

Referendum question

The MPs at the function included Peter Masara (Suna West), Mr Jared Okello (Nyando), Mr Tom Odege (Nyatike), Mr James Nyikal (Seme), Mr Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Ms Eve Obara (Kasipul Kabondo), Mr Onyango K’Oyoo (Muhoroni) and Mr Wandayi (Ugunja).

Mr Kajwang said that about a month ago, they made a decision to move to the grassroots to inform the people on the possible referendum question.

“Today, we split into three groups. One was in Baringo and another in Kasarani. We do not want our people to be caught unawares,” the Ruaraka MP said.

He added that the move is a campaign to boost the understanding among supporters of the President and Mr Odinga that the BBI would pave the way for a referendum.